Ryder System (R) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. Ryder System also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.72-5.82 EPS.

NYSE R traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.22. 2,131,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $90.26.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.90.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $2,171,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $262,109.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,560.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,858 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.