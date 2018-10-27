Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,317 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,158,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of U.S. Bancorp worth $219,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

