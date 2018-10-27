Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 885,971 Shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,119,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $85,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in UDR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 34,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Societe Generale started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3323 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.98%.

In other news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,093,423.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 549,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,490,689.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,773 shares of company stock worth $4,545,229. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

