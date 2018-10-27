Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $93.02 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Regency Centers worth $93,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 120.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,487,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,413,000 after buying an additional 1,358,035 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 53.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,129,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regency Centers by 25.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,207,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,149,000 after buying an additional 648,680 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $38,119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1,661.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 221,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $137,871.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $532,456. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.