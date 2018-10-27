RumbleON (RMBL) Trading Down 15.4% Following Weak Earnings

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) shares fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.85. 561,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 86,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on RumbleON from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

