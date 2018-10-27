RPC (RES) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cowen

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RES. Wolfe Research began coverage on RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised RPC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,423. RPC has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $439.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 499,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 791,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 652,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,120 shares during the period. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

