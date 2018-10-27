Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-8.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.45-1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.40.

NYSE:RCL opened at $103.07 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

