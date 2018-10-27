Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Given a $138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,610. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $101.20 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.