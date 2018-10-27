Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

Shares of LON:RBS traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 224.90 ($2.94). 38,731,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

