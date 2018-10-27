Roper Technologies (ROP) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $11.69-11.73 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $20.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.38. 1,710,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $248.03 and a 1 year high of $312.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 8th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James cut Roper Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total value of $893,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,358.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $2,616,258. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.