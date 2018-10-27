RonPaulCoin Hits Market Cap of $47,872.00 (RPC)

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One RonPaulCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RonPaulCoin has traded down 8% against the dollar. RonPaulCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,872.00 and $82.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00806110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011084 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003667 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019829 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 994,311 coins. RonPaulCoin’s official website is www.ronpaulcoin.com . RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RonPaulCoin Coin Trading

RonPaulCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RonPaulCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RonPaulCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RonPaulCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

