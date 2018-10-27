Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the period. Rollins makes up approximately 1.8% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.32% of Rollins worth $41,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

NYSE ROL opened at $56.98 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.