Robert W. Baird Upgrades M&T Bank (MTB) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of M&T Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush set a $188.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.36.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.53. 1,131,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,758. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. M&T Bank has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $4,531,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,166,000 after buying an additional 74,509 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

