Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644,811 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $58,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.8% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

MS opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

