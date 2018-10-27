Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $8.23 Million Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,839 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 86,990 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

TSCO opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $12,703,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

