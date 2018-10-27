Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on Rewalk Robotics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Rewalk Robotics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Rewalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 3,654.32% and a negative net margin of 365.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rewalk Robotics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

