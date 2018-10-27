Reviewing Antero Midstream Partners (AM) and National Grid (NGG)

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Antero Midstream Partners and National Grid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Partners 0 6 5 0 2.45 National Grid 0 4 4 0 2.50

Antero Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $34.72, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Antero Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream Partners is more favorable than National Grid.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Grid has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and National Grid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Partners $772.50 million 7.38 $307.31 million $1.40 21.76 National Grid $20.22 billion 1.79 $4.71 billion $3.93 13.71

National Grid has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Partners. National Grid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of National Grid shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Antero Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. National Grid pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Antero Midstream Partners pays out 118.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Grid pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Grid is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and National Grid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Partners 32.94% 20.54% 10.20% National Grid N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners beats National Grid on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Marcellus and Utica Shale water handling and treatment systems included 190 miles and 83 miles of pipelines, respectively; and gathering systems comprised 242 miles and 123 miles of pipelines, respectively. Antero Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Corporation.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and U.S. Regulated. The UK Electricity Transmission segment engages in electricity transmission in England and Wales. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates the gas national transmission system in Great Britain, with day-to-day responsibility for balancing demand. The U.S. Regulated segment owns and operates electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

