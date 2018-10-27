Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.12

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$71.12 and last traded at C$72.05, with a volume of 238787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.62.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 46.86% and a return on equity of 72.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

