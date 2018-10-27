Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IBERIABANK Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – FIG Partners cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBERIABANK in a report issued on Tuesday, October 23rd. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.97. FIG Partners also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBKC. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $91.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

IBKC stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.