Repligen (RGEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. Repligen has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,590,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,717,031.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 33,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,625,615.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,305,964.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,683 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

