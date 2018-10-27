Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 18,333 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FMR LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.52. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.57% and a return on equity of 5,732.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

