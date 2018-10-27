Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MLR opened at $24.46 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $281.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $176.89 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers, such as conventional tow trucks and recovery vehicles that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

