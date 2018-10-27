Regency Centers Corp (REG) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NYSE REG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $158,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $532,456. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

