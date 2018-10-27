Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Red Robin’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Despite meeting earnings estimates in the second quarter of 2018, the company has reported a decline in traffic and sales. Soft comps and high cost of sales as well as operating expenses are hurtig the company's margins. Earnings estimates for 2018 have gone down over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. It is plagued with increased competition from other prominent restaurant chains. However, various sales-building efforts like continual focus on menu innovation, value offerings, increasing service speed, effective marketing strategy, remodeling programs and online ordering business remain encouraging.”

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.17.

RRGB stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 253,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $315.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 75.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 239.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.