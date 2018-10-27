Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.84% of Recro Pharma worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 247,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 6,480.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 232,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 177,013 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Recro Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 75.19% and a negative return on equity of 144.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on REPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

