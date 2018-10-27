Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

RETA stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $99.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $813,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

