Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,428 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $204,000. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $205,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $240,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.26. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $61.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.