Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Position Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Raven Industries worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 269,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 89,353 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,280,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.61. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

