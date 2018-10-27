Quest Diagnostics (DGX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Quest Diagnostics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MED lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. 2,201,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,738. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

