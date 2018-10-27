Quebecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $55,463.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000830 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

