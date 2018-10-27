Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Position Raised by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Puma Biotechnology worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,826,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $40.39 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 146.27% and a negative return on equity of 367.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

