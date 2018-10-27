Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 12th

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

PMD opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.70. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

In other Psychemedics news, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $121,610.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

