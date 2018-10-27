Provident Financial Services (PFS) Announces Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Harding acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $25,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

