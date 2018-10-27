Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Trading 12% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) traded up 12% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $5.99. 6,034,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 1,629,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Specifically, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,593.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.93.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 1,086.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 2,396.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

