ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Shares Gap Down to $109.35

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.76, but opened at $109.35. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $105.47, with a volume of 5605329 shares trading hands.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1201 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.