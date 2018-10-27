ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) Shares Gap Up to $84.27

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.13, but opened at $84.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ shares last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 241286 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.