PROS (PRO) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.14–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $50-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.36 million.PROS also updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 457,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.25. PROS has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PROS to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PROS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,383,922.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,088,600. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

