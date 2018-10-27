Proofpoint (PFPT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a research note released on Tuesday. Wedbush currently has a $136.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $15.44 on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. 7,406,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.24. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 40,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.70, for a total value of $4,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,040 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $119,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $309,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,560 shares of company stock worth $27,215,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Proofpoint by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

