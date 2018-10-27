Proofpoint (PFPT) Downgraded by First Analysis

First Analysis cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFPT. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $15.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,406,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,458. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $172,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,147.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $192,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,177.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,560 shares of company stock worth $27,215,422. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 181.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.