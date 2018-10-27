ProCurrency (PROC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $612.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. ProCurrency has a market cap of $160,877.00 and $612.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 15,007,179,815 coins and its circulating supply is 99,995,020 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

