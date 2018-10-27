Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $203,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 302.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 284,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 214,035 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,770,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 494,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

