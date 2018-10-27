Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Down 7%

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $45.98. 3,214,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,558,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

In other news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,108,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,900 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

