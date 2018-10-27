Precision Drilling (PDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 1,466,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $725.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $3.80 to $3.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

