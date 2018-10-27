Post Holdings Inc (POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

POST traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. 1,134,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,317. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Post has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.18%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,610,000 after buying an additional 235,570 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,582,000 after buying an additional 267,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the period.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

