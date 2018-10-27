Post Holdings Inc (POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.86.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.
POST traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. 1,134,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,317. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Post has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $101.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,610,000 after buying an additional 235,570 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,582,000 after buying an additional 267,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the period.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.
