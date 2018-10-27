Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $79.39 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $79.39 million and $8.69 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004312 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kyber Network, UEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00802928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003678 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019831 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001309 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,782,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, UEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

