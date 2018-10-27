Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $102,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

