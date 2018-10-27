Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $101.07 and a 12 month high of $106.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.