Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0024 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $167,748.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.02414316 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00669882 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026251 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00017045 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 70,423,600 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

