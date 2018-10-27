Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Trimmed by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,956,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,110,000 after acquiring an additional 77,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,125,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,009,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

