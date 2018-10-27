PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,057 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,693,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $205.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.68 and a 12 month high of $238.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.6725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.